FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Micron Technology Q4 earnings per share $1.99
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 晚上8点02分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Micron Technology Q4 earnings per share $1.99

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron Technology, Inc., reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.96

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $6.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.96 billion

* Micron Technology Inc - “‍expect healthy industry fundamentals to continue into 2018”​

* Micron Technology Inc - ‍overall consolidated gross margin of 50.7 percent for Q4 of 2017 was higher compared to 46.9 percent in Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below