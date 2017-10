Sept 26 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron Technology Inc sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP revenue of $6.10 - $6.50 billion - sec filing ‍​

* Micron Technology Inc sees q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.09 - $2.23 ‍​

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.85, revenue view $6.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S