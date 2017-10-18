BRIEF-Micron Technology - ‍ to redeem all 7.5% senior secured notes due 2023

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron Technology - ‍ to redeem all 7.5% senior secured notes due 2023 issued pursuant to indenture dated April 26, 2016 in principal amount of $1.25 billion​

* Micron Technology Inc- ‍to redeem all 5.25% senior notes due 2023 issued pursuant to an indenture dated February 3, 2015 in principal amount of $1 billion​

* Micron Technology Inc- ‍ will redeem $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 2023 senior notes at a price equal to 100% of principal amount​