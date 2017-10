Oct 26 (Reuters) - Knowles Corp

* Microsemi to acquire high performance timing business of Vectron International from Knowles Corp.

* Knowles Corp - ‍Microsemi expects acquisition to be immediately accretive once deal is closed​

* Knowles - ‍as of this date, Microsemi remains comfortable with its July 28 non-GAAP guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2017 ended Oct. 1​