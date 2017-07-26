BRIEF-Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala

July 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft India:

* Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala

Source text - Microsoft India today announced the launch of Microsoft Kaizala, a mobile-only product designed for large group communications and work management. Microsoft Kaizala makes it simple for organizations to seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks, bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users who may be within or outside their organizations. Microsoft India also announced the launch of its enterprise version, Kaizala Pro that allows organizations to have full administrative control of their groups.

