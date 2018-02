BRIEF-Microsoft Qtrly Xbox Live Monthly Active Users Grew 7 Pct To 59 Mln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT - QTRLY XBOX LIVE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS GREW 7 PERCENT TO 59 MILLION

* MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM PRO REVENUE GREW 11 PERCENT, A FEW POINTS AHEAD OF THE COMMERCIAL PC MARKET

* MICROSOFT SAYS QTRLY PHONE REVENUE WAS IMMATERIAL AND DECLINED $204 MILLION

* MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM NON-PRO REVENUE DECLINED 5 PERCENT, BELOW THE CONSUMER PC MARKET

* MICROSOFT SAYS QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 1 PERCENT (0 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)