BRIEF-Microsoft Reports Qtrly ‍GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share $0.82

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT QUARTERLY REVENUE WAS $28.9 BILLION AND INCREASED 12%

* QUARTERLY ‍GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.82 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.96​

* SAYS QUARTERLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE A $13.8 BILLION NET CHARGE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QUARTERLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BILLION AND INCREASED 25% (UP 24% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* QUARTERLY ‍REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $12.2 BILLION AND INCREASED 2%​

* QUARTERLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.8 BILLION AND INCREASED 15%

* QUARTERLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 10%

* QUARTERLY ‍WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4%, DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%​

* QUARTERLY OFFICE CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 12% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* QUARTERLY ‍SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 15%​

* QUARTERLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 18% DRIVEN BY AZURE REVENUE GROWTH OF 98%

* QUARTERLY OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED TO 29.2 MILLION

* SAYS LINKEDIN CONTRIBUTED REVENUE OF $1.3 BILLION DURING THE QUARTER

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86, REVENUE VIEW $28.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2Gzd8GJ Further company coverage: