FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million ‍​
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 晚上8点52分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million ‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella’s FY 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million versus $17.7 million FY 2016 - SEC filing‍​

* Microsoft - ‍​CFO Amy Hood’s 2017 total compensation was $11.6 million versus $10.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing

* Microsoft says chief legal officer Bradford Smith‍​’s fy 2017 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2016

* Microsoft - 2017 total compensation for ‍jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP, president, global sales, marketing and operations, was $18.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2yuM6P8) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below