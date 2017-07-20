FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microsoft sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.9 bln to $7.1 bln
2017年7月20日 / 晚上10点12分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Microsoft sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.9 bln to $7.1 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft

* sees Q1 productivity and business processes revenue $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion‍​

* sees Q1 more personal computing revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.9 billion

* sees Q1 intelligent cloud revenue $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion

* sees Q1 less than 1 point of negative foreign currency impact on revenue growth

* sees FY18 full year foreign currency impact of less than 1 point of negative impact on revenue growth

* Says gross margin percentage should decline about a point in FY18

* sees FY18 full year operating total expenses excluding linkedin to grow between 3 percent and 4 percent Source text (bit.ly/2voyWiT) Further company coverage:

