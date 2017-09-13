BRIEF-MicroVision and WPG holdings enter into distribution agreement for Asia

Sept 13 (Reuters) - WPG Holdings Ltd
* MicroVision and WPG Holdings, the number one global semiconductor distributor, enter distribution agreement for asia
* MicroVision Inc - co and WPG Holdings have entered into an agreement for distribution of microvision’s line of picop scanning engines across Asia
* MicroVision - WPG, its units to provide sales, marketing and technical support as well as distribution services, agreement is effective immediately