BRIEF-MicroVision and WPG holdings enter into distribution agreement for Asia

Sept 13 (Reuters) - WPG Holdings Ltd

* MicroVision and WPG Holdings, the number one global semiconductor distributor, enter distribution agreement for asia

* MicroVision Inc - co and WPG Holdings have entered into an agreement for distribution of microvision’s line of picop scanning engines across Asia

* MicroVision - ‍ WPG, its units to provide sales, marketing and technical support as well as distribution services, agreement is effective immediately​