Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mid-con Energy Partners LP

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP announces strategic class B preferred equity investment

* Preferred units will be issued at a price of $1.36 per class B preferred unit​

* Definitive agreement whereby Mid-Con Energy to sell up to $15.0 million of class B convertible preferred units in private offering​