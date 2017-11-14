FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mid-Con energy partners posts Q3 loss of $0.29 per share
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上9点41分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Mid-Con energy partners posts Q3 loss of $0.29 per share

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mid-con Energy Partners Lp

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP announces third quarter 2017 results and $25 million divestiture of southern Oklahoma assets

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Qtrly ‍production averaged 3,500 BOE/D, a decrease of 1.7% sequentially and a decrease of 11.5% year-over-year​

* For Q3 of 2017, recorded approximately $4.9 million of non-cash impairment expense related to one of Permian projects​

* Sees ‍fy2017 net production 3,500 BOE/D to 3,600 BOE/D​

* Estimated capital expenditures for FY 2017 $10 million​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $11.2 million versus $14.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below