Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp:

* MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS, 2017 YEAR END PROVED RESERVES, AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* QTRLY AVERAGE NET DAILY PRODUCTION 3,359 BOE/D VERSUS 3,837 BOE/D

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $10.8 MILLION VERSUS $11.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NET PRODUCTION 2,800 BOE/D TO 3,200 BOE/D

* ESTIMATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $12.0 MILLION FOR FY 2018