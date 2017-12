Dec 20 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma Plc:

* MIDATECH PHARMA US INITIATES GELCLAIR® PHASE IV TRIAL TO STUDY ORAL MUCOSITIS IN STEM CELL TRANSPLANT PATIENTS

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - CO ANTICIPATES THAT PHASE IV TRIAL WILL COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN H2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: