March 7 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc:

* MIDLAND STATES BANCORP ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT PROMOTIONS

* MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC - JEFFREY G. LUDWIG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF CO AND CEO OF MIDLAND STATES BANK

* MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC - STEPHEN A. ERICKSON HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDLAND STATES BANK