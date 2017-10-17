FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 凌晨12点27分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation

2 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc:

* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation

* Midland States Bancorp Inc- entered into definitive agreement under which co to acquire Alpine in cash and stock transaction valued at about $181.0 million​

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - Alpine shares, in aggregate, will be exchanged for about 4.5 million shares of midland common stock and $33.3 million in cash​

* Midland States Bancorp- ‍transaction expected to be about 10pct accretive to co’s 2019 eps with tangible book value/ share dilution earn-back period of 3.5 years​

* ‍Transaction approved unanimously by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close during Q1 of 2018​

* Co expects to incur tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 6pct upon closing of transaction​

* Midland States Bancorp- ‍Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel company served as financial advisor to Midland

* Midland States Bancorp- Sheshunoff & Co served as financial advisor to Alpine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below