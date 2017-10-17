BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc:
* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation
* Midland States Bancorp Inc- entered into definitive agreement under which co to acquire Alpine in cash and stock transaction valued at about $181.0 million
* Midland States Bancorp Inc - Alpine shares, in aggregate, will be exchanged for about 4.5 million shares of midland common stock and $33.3 million in cash
* Midland States Bancorp- transaction expected to be about 10pct accretive to co’s 2019 eps with tangible book value/ share dilution earn-back period of 3.5 years
* Transaction approved unanimously by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close during Q1 of 2018
* Co expects to incur tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 6pct upon closing of transaction
* Midland States Bancorp- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel company served as financial advisor to Midland
* Midland States Bancorp- Sheshunoff & Co served as financial advisor to Alpine