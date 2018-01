Jan 30 (Reuters) - Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT (“FTE”) NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $655,000 IN SEQUENTIAL-QUARTER COMPARISON​

‍ Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED A $3.6 MILLION CHARGE FOR WRITE-DOWN OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​