Jan 25 (Reuters) - Midwestone Financial Group Inc:

* MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP SAYS ‍NET INTEREST INCOME OF $26.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED $1.9 MILLION, OR 7.7%, FROM $24.5 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016 - SEC FILING​ Source text: (bit.ly/2BtdwD0) Further company coverage: