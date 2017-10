Oct 10 (Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG:

* ‍CFO MARTIN BLOM TO LEAVE MIKRON GROUP​

* ‍MARTIN BLOM, CFO OF MIKRON GROUP, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE GROUP IN APRIL 2018 TO TAKE UP A NEW PROFESSIONAL CHALLENGE​

* ‍MARTIN BLOM, CFO OF MIKRON GROUP, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE GROUP IN APRIL 2018 TO TAKE UP A NEW PROFESSIONAL CHALLENGE​

* ‍SEARCH FOR A SUITABLE SUCCESSOR WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY​