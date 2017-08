BRIEF-Mikron Holding H1 net result swings to loss of CHF 1.7 mln

July 25 (Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG:

* ‍AT CHF 114.2 MILLION, MIKRON GROUP'S ORDER INTAKE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 WAS CLEARLY BELOW PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 124.7 MILLION)​

* ‍IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, MIKRON GROUP POSTED NET SALES OF CHF 118.4 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 127.0 MILLION, -7%)​

* ‍AT MIKRON AUTOMATION, PROSPECTIVE ORDERS INDICATE A POSITIVE PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF OF 2017​

* AN EBIT LOSS OF CHF -0.8 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 1.3 MILLION)

* ‍OVERALL, MIKRON GROUP IS EXPECTING AN INCREASE IN SALES IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 TO MATCH PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE BY END OF CURRENT YEAR​

* ‍CONTINUES TO PREDICT A SLIGHT YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN EBIT FOR 2017​

* H1 NET LOSS 1.7 MILLION CHF VERSUS PROFIT 0.4 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)