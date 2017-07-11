BRIEF-Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Milestone Scientific Inc:

* Following successful FDA marketing clearance of the compuflo(tm) epidural instrument, Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO to lead transition to a commercially focused global medical device company

* Milestone Scientific Inc - Leonard Osser will continue as a member of board of directors and director of China operations of milestone scientific