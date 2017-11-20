FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Millennium bcp signs deal to launch UnionPay cards in Europe
2017年11月20日 / 上午10点35分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Millennium bcp signs deal to launch UnionPay cards in Europe

1 分钟阅读

LISBON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp:

* Says in a statement it had signed an agreement with China’s electronic payments clearing system UnionPay to become the first European issuer of UnionPay cards in Europe

* Partnership initiated by BCP’s largest shareholder, China’s Fosun

* To be able to issue cards in Portugal and other countries where the bank is present, including Poland, Switzerland, Angola and Mozambique.

* The move “opens the door to a vast and growing market with excellent potential,” Millennium bcp said in a statement.

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

