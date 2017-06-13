BRIEF-Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project

June 13 (Reuters) - Millrock Resources Inc

* Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project and makes joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold, Sonora State, Mexico

* Simultaneously with purchase agreement, Millrock has entered an option to joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra will fund initial exploration on project

* Has entered an option agreement to purchase La Navidad Gold Project from a private mexico firm, Western Mining S.A. De C.V

* A final option payment of US$2 million could be made to complete purchase of mineral rights

* To complete purchase of 100% interest in La Navidad, $2.5 million in option payments to Western Mining S.A. De C.V to be made over 4-year period