FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 下午5点11分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Millrock Resources Inc

* Millrock acquires option on La Navidad gold project and makes joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold, Sonora State, Mexico

* Simultaneously with purchase agreement, Millrock has entered an option to joint venture agreement with Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra will fund initial exploration on project

* Has entered an option agreement to purchase La Navidad Gold Project from a private mexico firm, Western Mining S.A. De C.V

* A final option payment of US$2 million could be made to complete purchase of mineral rights

* To complete purchase of 100% interest in La Navidad, $2.5 million in option payments to Western Mining S.A. De C.V to be made over 4-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below