BRIEF-MiMedx says FDA approves investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of knee
2017年10月17日 / 中午11点48分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-MiMedx says FDA approves investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of knee

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MiMedx notified by FDA that it can proceed with phase 2B investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of the knee

* MiMedx Group Inc - ‍been notified by FDA that its investigational new drug (IND) phase 2B clinical study for osteoarthritis of knee may proceed​

* MiMedx Group Inc - ‍phase 2b trial will enroll approximately 318 patients and company expects patient enrollment to commence in next quarter​

* Mimedx group inc - ‍trial will enroll approximately 318 patients and company expects patient enrollment to commence in next quarter​

* MiMedx Group- clinical trial of phase 2B trial to enroll approximately 318 patients and co expects patient enrollment to commence in next quarter​

* MiMedx group - ‍ believe results of co’s BLA clinical trials for Amniofix injectable and safety profile will demand a price per dose of $1,000 or more​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
