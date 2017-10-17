BRIEF-MiMedx says FDA approves investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of knee

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MiMedx notified by FDA that it can proceed with phase 2B investigational new drug clinical trial for osteoarthritis of the knee

* MiMedx Group Inc - ‍phase 2b trial will enroll approximately 318 patients and company expects patient enrollment to commence in next quarter​

* MiMedx group - ‍ believe results of co's BLA clinical trials for Amniofix injectable and safety profile will demand a price per dose of $1,000 or more​