Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX - SUCCESSFULLY SETTLED CO‘S PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST MUSCULOSKELETAL TRANSPLANT FOUNDATION, MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LIVENTA BIOSCIENCE

* MIMEDX - ‍HAS OBTAINED CONSENT DECREE AND FINAL JUDGMENT ON VALIDITY OF U.S. PATENT NO. 8,709,494​, AND WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED MONETARY SUM