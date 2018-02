BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.12

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc:

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $2.12 PER SHARE, OR $1.10 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.12

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES - QTRLY ‍WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASED 8 PERCENT TO $432 MILLION​

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES - ‍INCURRED CHARGES RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING & NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES FROM CLOSURE OF PAPER MILLS IN NORTH AMERICA IN QUARTER​

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES- ALSO INCURRED ‍SPECIAL CHARGES RELATED TO ALIGNMENT OF CORPORATE & PAPER PCC STAFFING LEVELS INTO HIGHER GROWTH REGIONS IN QUARTER​

* ‍RESTRUCTURING IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $6 MILLION IN SAVINGS ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS​

* ‍RECORDED PROVISIONAL $47 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT, OR $1.32 PER SHARE, FROM U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT LEGISLATION IN QUARTER​