Oct 31 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc

* Minerals Technologies signs agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, part of the Asia Pulp & Paper Group, to construct an 80,000 metric ton per year Satellite PCC plant in Indonesia

* Minerals Technologies Inc - ‍facility will be operated by Pindo Deli Specialty Minerals (PDSM), a newly created joint venture in Indonesia​