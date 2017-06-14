FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences enters amendment to co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 晚上8点41分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences enters amendment to co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* Minerva Neurosciences - on June 13, co entered amendment to co-development and license agreement between company and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - amendment to co-development and license agreement related to company's min-202 product candidate

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment, minerva will gain global strategic control of development of min-202 to treat insomnia

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment janssen will forego its right to royalties on min-202 insomnia sales in Minerva territories

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has agreed to make an upfront payment to Minerva of $30 million upon effectiveness of amendment

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Minerva also entered into a stock repurchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to make a $20 million payment at start of a phase 3 insomnia trial for min-202

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to a $20 million payment when 50pct of patients are enrolled in the trial for min-202

* Minerva Neurosciences - to repurchase all of about 3.9 million shares of Minerva stock held by Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc at $0.0001 per share

* Minerva Neurosciences-Janssen agreed to waive remaining payments due from Minerva for phase 2 development of min-202, which total about $13 million Source text: (bit.ly/2rwQciU) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below