BRIEF-Miragen says MRG-106 continued to be generally well-tolerated at all dose levels

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Miragen Therapeutics Inc:

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MRG-106 IN PATIENTS WITH MYCOSIS FUNGOIDES (MF) FORM OF CTCL

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - MRG-106 CONTINUED TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS EVALUATED AS OF DECEMBER 4, 2017

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - INITIATED DOSING IN THREE ADDITIONAL ONCOLOGY INDICATIONS

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - PLAN TO INITIATE A CONTROLLED PHASE 2 TRIAL IN H2 2018 TO FURTHER EVALUATE POTENTIAL OF MRG-106