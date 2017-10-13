BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics presents new data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Miragen Therapeutics Inc
* Miragen Therapeutics presents new clinical data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106 on mycosis fungoides form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma at EORTC global task force meeting
* Miragen Therapeutics Inc - MRG-106 has been well-tolerated at all dose levels evaluated to date
* Miragen Therapeutics Inc - MRG-106 has been generally well-tolerated for all 27 patients evaluated to date at dose levels ranging from 75 mg to 900 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: