Nov 7 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc:

* Misonix Inc - revenue for Q1 was $7.3 million, an increase of 18pct compared with $6.2 million in the previous year’s first quarter‍​

* Misonix Inc - qtrly net loss $0.14 per diluted share‍​