BRIEF-Mitek reports 31% annual revenue growth and increased profitability for fiscal 2017

* Mitek reports 31% annual revenue growth and increased profitability for fiscal 2017

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $12.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Sees FY revenue $57 million to $59 million

* Sees FY revenue up 26 to 30 percent

* FY2017 revenue view $44.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mitek Systems Inc - ‍expects to generate a non-GAAP profit margin of approximately 19% to 20% for fiscal 2018​