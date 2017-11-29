FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Mitsubishi Materials to transfer part of real estate business to unit and to sell unit
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 早上6点37分 / 2 天前

BRIEF- Mitsubishi Materials to transfer part of real estate business to unit and to sell unit

1 分钟阅读

Nov 29(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Materials Corp

* Says it plans to transfer a part of real estate business to its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Materials Real Estate Corporation, for 1.08 billion yen, effective Feb. 1, 2018

* Says it will sell entire shares of Mitsubishi Materials Real Estate Corporation to a group company of Fortress Investment Group LLC with undisclosed price, and transaction date on Feb. 28, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QzfnE6 ; goo.gl/BkxH5Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below