BRIEF-‍MMLP expands West Texas LPG system into Delaware basin​
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-‍MMLP expands West Texas LPG system into Delaware basin​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Martin Midstream Partners Lp

* ‍MMLP announces West Texas LPG system expansion into Delaware basin​

* Martin Midstream Partners - ‍West Texas LPG Pipeline JV plans to invest about $200 million to expand its NGL system into Delaware basin in service by Q3 201​8

* Martin Midstream Partners LP says ‍West Texas expansion will be supported by long-term volume dedications estimated to be up to 40,000 barrels per day​

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - ‍expansion will be supported by long-term volume dedications estimated to be up to 40,000 barrels per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
