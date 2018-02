Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mobile Mini Inc:

* MOBILE MINI REPORTS Q4 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.07

* Q4 REVENUE $146.7 MILLION

* “‍EXPECT HEALTHY TOP LINE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH, EXPANDED MARGINS AND INCREASED FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018”​

* AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT, CO REMEASURED NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES AND RECOGNIZED NET BENEFIT OF $77.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36, REVENUE VIEW $140.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S