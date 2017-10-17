FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MobileIron appoints CFO Simon Biddiscombe as CEO, member of board​
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日

BRIEF-MobileIron appoints CFO Simon Biddiscombe as CEO, member of board​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MobileIron Inc

* MobileIron Inc - ‍has appointed chief financial officer Simon Biddiscombe as president, chief executive officer, and member of board​

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $42 million to $43 million

* MobileIron Inc - ‍Q3 gross billings are expected to be between $49.5 million and $50.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $45.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mobileiron inc sees Q3 2017 ‍non-GAAP gross margin to be between 84 pct and 85 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

