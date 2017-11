Oct 31 (Reuters) - Modine Manufacturing Co

* Modine reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results and raises 2018 outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 sales rose 60 percent to $508.3 million

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.45

* Modine Manufacturing Co sees ‍full fiscal year-over-year sales up 32 to 36 percent for fiscal 2018​