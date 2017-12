Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY INCREASES BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING TO $26.25 MILLION

* SAYS ENTERED REVISED AGREEMENT TO INCREASE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “BOUGHT-DEAL” FINANCING TO 3.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO

* SAYS UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY AND SELL TO PUBLIC AN ADDITIONAL 1.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT $7.00/COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: