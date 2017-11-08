FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mogo Q3 revenue $12.6 million, up by 10 pct over Q2 2017​
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点11分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Mogo Q3 revenue $12.6 million, up by 10 pct over Q2 2017​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Mogo announces q3 2017 financial results highlighted by 61% growth in other product revenue and fees

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - ‍total revenue in q3 2017 was $12.6 million, up by 10% over Q2 2017​

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - ‍adjusted net loss for quarter ended september 30, 2017 of $4.1 million, a decrease compared with $4.3 million in Q2 of 2017​

* Mogo - ‍expects continued growth in other product revenue, fees and is targeting for the segment to represent at least 50% total revenue by end of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below