Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* MOGO TO MAKE BUYING BITCOIN SIMPLE AND MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR CANADIANS

* MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY - ‍WITH LAUNCH OF MOGOCRYPTO IN Q1 2018, MOGOMEMBERS WILL BE ABLE TO BUY AND SELL BITCOIN THROUGH THEIR MOGOACCOUNT​