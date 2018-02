BRIEF-Molecular Partners FY Net Loss Of CHF 25.4 Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG:

* 2017 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND GUIDANCE

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS-ONGOING STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WITH CHF 141.1 MILLION IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM TIME DEPOSITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017

* NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CHF 40.0 MILLION IN 2017

* OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 25.8 MILLION AND NET LOSS OF CHF 25.4 MILLION IN 2017

* ABICIPAR: ALLERGAN ON TRACK TO PRESENT ONE-YEAR PHASE 3 EFFICACY DATA IN H2 2018

* JÖRN ALDAG, CURRENT CHAIRMAN, INDICATED WISH NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE 2018 AGM

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, CO EXPECTS TOTAL EXPENSES OF CHF 50-60 MILLION

* NO GUIDANCE CAN BE PROVIDED WITH REGARD TO NET CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)