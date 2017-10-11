FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moleculin announces strategic collaboration to develop immune stimulation drug
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 中午11点48分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Moleculin announces strategic collaboration to develop immune stimulation drug

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* Moleculin announces strategic collaboration to develop immune stimulation drug

* Moleculin Biotech - ‍entered into an agreement to collaborate with University of Bergen to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by moleculin’s pre-clinical drug WP1066​

* Moleculin biotech - ‍Moleculin anticipates clinical trial for drug to be ready to begin by end of this year​

* Moleculin Biotech - investigational new drug ‍application to study WP1066 ‍in patients with glioblastoma and melanoma has been on hold pending responses to requests from FDA​

* Moleculin Biotech - ‍anticipates clinical trial on WP1066 to begin by end of the year. If FDA allows the IND application to proceed based on responses provided​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

