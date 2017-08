July 18 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* Moleculin signs agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center for leukemia drug, annamycin

* Moleculin Biotech Inc - signed a new technology license agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center

* Moleculin Biotech - agreement based on new patent applications intends to file relating to drug annamycin for treatment of relapsed or refractory AML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: