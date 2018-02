BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $4.59

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FISCAL YEAR 2018 PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $4.59

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.50

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.73

* ‍Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE $356 MILLION OF IMPAIRMENT LOSSES, RESTRUCTURING AND SEPARATION COSTS, AND LOSS ON DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT​

* ‍2018 PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE OF $3.00 - $3.50 NET INCOME PER SHARE AND $3.23 - $3.73 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE​

* QTRLY ‍PREMIUM REVENUE $ 4,689 MILLION VERSUS $ 4,190​ MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 PRELIMINARY PREMIUM REVENUE $17.5 BILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL REVENUE ABOUT $18.8 BILLION​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.49, REVENUE VIEW $19.85 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ‍PRELIMINARY MEDICAL CARE COSTS ABOUT $15.6B​