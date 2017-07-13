FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天内
BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co - entered into a credit agreement by and among company, Molson Canada 2005, others
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午10点39分 / 22 天内

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co - entered into a credit agreement by and among company, Molson Canada 2005, others

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - entered into a credit agreement by and among company, Molson Canada 2005, others

* Molson Coors Brewing says credit agreement replaces $750 million credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2014 - SEC filing

* Molson Coors Brewing - credit agreement provides for five-year revolving credit facility of up to $1.5 billion

* Molson Coors Brewing - unless terminated earlier or extended pursuant to terms of credit agreement, credit agreement will mature on July 7, 2022

* Molson Coors Brewing - agreement provides for right of borrowers to request an increase in credit facility by amount not to exceed sum of $500 million

* Molson Coors Brewing - letters of credit under credit agreement will be issued in a face amount up to $150 million

* Molson Coors Brewing - in connection with entry into agreement, co increased size of its existing commercial paper program

* Molson Coors Brewing - increased size of existing commercial paper program from maximum amount outstanding at any time of up to $750 million to $1.5 billion

* Molson Coors - in connection to commercial paper program, co amended, restated pre-existing dealer agreements, entered/will enter new dealer agreements

* Molson Coors Brewing- on July 7, terminated 2014 credit agreement, related subsidiary guarantee agreement as a condition of entering credit agreement

* Molson Coors Brewing - did not incur any early termination penalty in connection with termination of credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2sT7fNp) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below