Jan 3 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MOMENTA AND MYLAN ANNOUNCE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR M710, A PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT)

* MYLAN NV - CO, MOMENTA PLAN TO INITIATE A PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL FOR M710 IN PATIENTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018