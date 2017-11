BRIEF-Momenta And Mylan report initial results from phase 1 clinical trial for M834

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Momenta And Mylan report initial results from phase 1 clinical trial for M834, a proposed biosimilar of Orencia® (abatacept)

* Mylan NV - ‍M834, a proposed biosimilar of Orencia (Abatacept), did not meet its primary pharmacokinetic (PK) endpoints in phase 1 study​

* Mylan NV - ‍Momenta And Co continue to gather and analyze data to inform next steps for M834 program ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)