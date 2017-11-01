FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Momenta Pharma says Q3 loss per share $0.44
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日

BRIEF-Momenta Pharma says Q3 loss per share $0.44

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 revenue $24.1 million versus $29.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $30.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - co and Mylan are targeting a first regulatory submission for clinical development of M710 by early 2018​

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - ‍updated non-GAAP operating expense guidance of about $200 million - $210 million for 2017 and $43 million - $53 million for Q4 of 2017​

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to recognize $50 million upfront payment from CSL as revenue in Q4 of 2017​

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍estimates that collaborative reimbursement revenues will be approximately $0 - $2 million in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

