BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.50
2017年8月2日

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.50

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Momenta pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 revenue $23.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Momenta pharmaceuticals inc - ‍remain optimistic that co could see a potential glatopa 40 mg approval and launch into marketplace in 2017 timeframe​

* Momenta pharmaceuticals inc - ‍updated non-GAAP operating expense guidance of approximately $210 - $230 million for 2017 and $50 - $60 million for Q3​

* Momenta pharmaceuticals inc - company continues to expect to recognize revenue from Mylan's $45 million upfront payment on a quarterly basis

* Momenta pharmaceuticals inc - also expects to recognize $10 million glatopa 20 mg milestone as revenue in q3 of 2017

* Momenta pharmaceuticals inc - also expects to recognize $50 million upfront payment from csl as revenue in q4 of 2017

* Momenta pharmaceuticals - at june 30, 2017, co had $456.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $433.7 million at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

