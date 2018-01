Jan 5 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE PHASE 1 DATA SHOWING PROOF OF MECHANISM FOR M281, AN ANTI-FCRN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍OVER 98-DAY MAD STUDY, M281 EXHIBITED NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS, WAS WELL TOLERATED​